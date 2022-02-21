Live updates as Storm Franklin brings winds of 50mph to Essex

Live updates as Storm Franklin hits Essex with 50mph winds
- ⚠️Storm Franklin is due to hit Essex this morning
- ⚠️A yellow wind warning that covers England is in place until 1pm
- ⚠️Greater Anglia has urged passengers not to travel as lines are blocked
- ⚠️ The Dartford Crossing bridge between Essex and Kent is closed this morning
