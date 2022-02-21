Live updates as Storm Franklin brings winds of 50mph to Essex

Clacton and Frinton Gazette
Live updates as Storm Franklin hits Essex with 50mph winds

By Rebecca Creed

  • ⚠️Storm Franklin is due to hit Essex this morning
  • ⚠️A yellow wind warning that covers England is in place until 1pm
  • ⚠️Greater Anglia has urged passengers not to travel as lines are blocked
  • ⚠️ The Dartford Crossing bridge between Essex and Kent is closed this morning