ESSEX Police is encouraging residents living in marine communities to complete a survey.

The purpose of the Marine Unit Survey is for the police to build better relationships with the communities they serve.

The unit polices 562 miles of waterways and coastlines up to the River Stour in Manningtree, working closely with partners such as the RNLI, National Crime Agency, Port of London Authority, Border Force and the Coastguard Agency.

Roger Hirst, police, fire and crime commissioner for Essex said: "With more than 350 miles of shore, Essex has the longest coastline of any English county.

"That fact makes the work of our marine unit invaluable when it comes to keeping people safe."

Information gained will be used to shape engagement and policing in marine areas.

The results will also help Essex police identify areas strengths and weaknesses regarding its work in the community.

Alex Southgate, Essex Police Marine Unit Sergeant added: "It’s really important that we know about, and understand, the issues which are causing our community concerns so that we can work with our local partners to resolve any issues."

You can complete the survey via https://bit.ly/3gX54Db.

If you have any feedback or questions relating to this survey email 42078424@essex.police.uk.