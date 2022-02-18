A WOMAN has been banned from the roads after causing a serious injury in a head-on crash.
Sharon Sutherland, 64, of Bournemouth Road, Holland-on-Sea, admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention in Clacton Road, Great Holland, on May 4 last year.
Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard Sutherland’s black Toyota Rav 4 was seen to veer over the road, drive along a grass verge, drive on the wrong side of the road, and drive head on into two vehicles coming in the opposite direction.
The court heard it caused “substantial damage to vehicles and serious injury”.
She has been banned from driving for a year and was fined £145.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34 to fund victim services.
