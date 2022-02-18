A MAN from Jaywick must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work after obstructing a police officer.
Shane Bayliss, 29, of Beach Way, admitted obstructing or resisting a constable in execution of their duty in Clacton on January 8.
Colchester Magistrates’ Court slapped him with a community order to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work within the next year.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £105 and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.
Bayliss also admitted a charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, but was handed no separate penalty.
