A MAN from Jaywick must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work after obstructing a police officer.

Shane Bayliss, 29, of Beach Way, admitted obstructing or resisting a constable in execution of their duty in Clacton on January 8.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court slapped him with a community order to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work within the next year.

He must also pay prosecution costs of £105 and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.

Bayliss also admitted a charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, but was handed no separate penalty.