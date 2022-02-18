A PERSISTENT thief from Clacton has been jailed for a further six weeks after admitting stealing from a supermarket in Colchester.

Nicola Whitbread, 47, of no fixed abode, stole £266 of items from a Tesco store on September 6.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court jailed Whitbread for six weeks due to the seriousness of repeated and persistent thefts and because it was committed during a suspended sentence for other offences.

The new sentence will run consecutively to an activated suspended sentence, culminating in 39 weeks in jail.

She must also pay a £128 surcharge to fund victim services.