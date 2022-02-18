AFTER gathering sold house price data, a sales company has revealed the most expensive streets over the past five years.
Home sales company Property Solvers tracked the average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest priced homes are located across the CO13, CO15 and CO16 postcodes.
Ruban Selvanayagam, co-founder of Property solvers said: “To keep the data less skewed we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.
“It’s therefore worth noting that in recent years a property on Kew Lane (CO13) sold for £1,100,000.
“At the other end of the market there were properties that sold for £47,500 and less on Napier Avenue, Humber Avenue and Tamarisk Way (in Jaywick).”
Across the Clacton area, Second Avenue and First Avenue in Frinton had some of the highest valued roads in the region.
In Second Avenue, five properties sold for an average of £880,000 while nearby First Avenue saw four properties sell for an average of £821,850.
Some of the cheapest streets include Essex Avenue in Jaywick where five properties sold for an average of £52,000.
Nearby Alvis Avenue had five properties sell for an average of £53,000.
The resort’s Brooklands where three properties sold for an average of £53,833.
