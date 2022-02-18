Clacton and Frinton Gazette
RECAP: Storm Eunice brings chaos and destruction to Essex with 90mph winds

Storm Eunice lashes Essex and causes destruction

By Matthew Critchell

  • ⚠️ Storm Eunice brought winds of up to 90mph to Essex
  • ⚠️ A red alert was issued by the Met Office for the county as people were warned to stay indoors
  • ⚠️ Attractions and parks were closed for safety reasons