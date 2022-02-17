Katie Price's fiance Carl Woods is set to appear in court following an alleged incident at his home in Essex.
Essex Police says it has charged Woods under section 4 of the Public Order Act.
This relates to fear or provocation of violence.
Woods is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court on March 10.
It comes after police were called to his home in Dunmow Road, Little Canfield, back on August 23.
