PEOPLE across north Essex are braced for 70mph winds and flooding as Storm Eunice arrives today.

Storm Eunice is expected to bring winds of up to 90mph across the UK when it hits.

An amber weather warning has been issued for Essex and much of the south of England for Friday.

Flood alerts have been issued for the Essex coast and rivers from Clacton to south Essex.

Zoo asks people to change tickets

Colchester Zoo advised anyone with tickets for Friday not yo travel.

Anyone with tickets can change their booking to the zoo extreme weather ticket free of charge.

These tickets must be used before May 31, 2022.

To change to the extreme weather ticket visit the zoo's website.

A spokesman said: "We are currently receiving a high level of enquires, and kindly ask that you bear with us whilst we process ticket changes. Thank you for your understanding."

Network Rail has enforced speed restrictions across the entire rail network in the east in anticipation of problems.

Greater Anglia urges peopel not to travel

Greater Anglia has said it will be reducing services in anticipation of disruption.

Bosses are urging passengers to only travel if it is necessary.

It will be operating only hourly services between:

Ipswich, Colchester, Chelmsford to London Liverpool Street

Southminster – Wickford

Harwich – Manningtree

Walton-on-the-Naze - Thorpe-le-Soken

Clacton-on-Sea – Colchester

Marks Tey to Sudbury

Greater Anglia says customers who have booked tickets for tomorrow can use them on another day.

Bosses say they will look to operate rail replacement buses where services are severely impacted by the weather, however this will be dependant on whether roads are also affected.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We are very sorry to inconvenience customers, but we want to make sure that we run a safe and reliable service in the extreme conditions that have been forecast.

“High winds can cause damage to overhead lines and tracks caused by debris or fallen trees, which it may not be safe to fix immediately until wind levels have dropped."

'Only make essential journeys'

National Highways has urged people to only make journeys today if it is essential.

Jeremy Phillips, Head of Road Safety, said: "If you do intend to travel, then plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey."

Essex Fire and Rescue Service is advising residents to only travel if absolutely necessary, ensure property and garden furniture is well secured and check in on any vulnerable neighbours and family members to make sure they are safe.

'Think twice before dialing 999'

Neil Fenwick, Area Manager for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Please only travel if it is really necessary and if you do have to go out, please take precautions. Also check in on people nearby if you think they need support.

“Call us on 999 if there is a risk to life or property but help us to get to the people most in need by contacting the right agencies.”

With ECFRS’s control room often inundated with 999 calls during times of high winds and flooding, Neil added: “We really appreciate people thinking twice before putting themselves in risky situations that could end in a 999 call.

“When roads are affected by debris or flooded, please be sensible and only call 999 in an emergency or if there's a risk to life - the fire service doesn't recover cars from flood water. Remember, if you come across a closed or flooded road, please don't try to drive through it - it's really dangerous and could damage your car too - just find another route.”