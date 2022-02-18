A FRUSTRATED campaigner has called for more safety measures at a dangerous junction after two people died on a stretch of road within three months.

An 80-year-old pensioner lost his life at the junction off the A120 and Primrose Lane in Wrabness on Monday after a fatal crash between a Volvo V40 and a Transit van.

Back in December, Nicola Frost, 40, died following a collision involving her Suzuki Ignis and a Mercedes Sprinter van near to the scene of the latest accident.

Mike Cole, who is the former chairman of the Colchester and District Driving Instructors’ Association, wrote a letter to Highways England in 2019 to highlight the dangers of the Primrose Lane junction but he says no improvement has been made so far.

A spokesman for National Highways has now confirmed engineers will be carrying out an investigation following Monday’s tragic accident.

Mr Cole, who runs his own company in Wrabness called The Driving Therapist, says “the whole junction needs reworking”.

He added: “You try to make things little better, a little safer for road users and pedestrians and you get nowhere.

“And I think at this point in time the system is broken - the system for both reporting difficulties and collisions at junctions and making improvements.”

Speaking about the Wrabness junction, Mr Cole says there is an easy interim measure which could increase the road safety from Colchester to Harwich.

He said: “There is enough space on the left side of the road where you could create a short filter lane which will enable traffic to filter off a bit more safely than currently.

“It is such an acute angle to turn into. You have to slow down quite a lot before you are able to turn and potentially you have four-tonne lorry behind you which is where the problem lies.”

Harwich mayor Ivan Henderson has said lobbying for dualling the carriageway continues but more short-term measures need to be put in place.

He added: “One death on that road is too many and now we have got another one.

“My thoughts are with the friends and families of those who lost their lives.”

The spokesman for National Highways added: “As things stand there is no improvement plans for the junction as this is the first incident in several years.”