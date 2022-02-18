A BOWLING club is more accustomed to the gentle clack of bowls on a pristine green.

But Colchester Bowling Club has played a role in a new film which centres on drug-fuelled corruption.

The film crew turned up at the club for the filming of Morris Men.

Directed by Colcestrian DB Morgan, crews have been spotted in various locations in north east Essex, where the whole movie has been shot, including Clacton beach.

At the club, in Colchester Road, Ardleigh, a select group of bowlers spent hours filming a scene which incorporated one of the film’s main characters letting off some steam during a match.

Mike Taylor, who captains the bowling club, said his once-in-a-lifetime experience of becoming a film star for the day was an exciting experience.

Rolling - a camera crew films on the club’s green

The 74-year-old said: “This was completely out of the blue.

“Mr Morgan just wrote to us as, for some reason, he had written into this film some plot line at a bowling club.

“During the day he had three of us dressed in white playing a game with the main man before he gets a phone call and is called back.

“We are only going to feature for 45 seconds at the most, despite it taking a couple of hours to film it.

“It was brilliant and so different having to wait to be given the call for action before we could bowl. Having a camera in your face is very different – we don’t usually have that in the bowling fraternity at all.

“There was a great atmosphere on the day and it’s just nice to be involved as it showcases the club a little bit.

“I’ve been involved here for 13 years and it was great fun to try something different.

“We are looking forward to seeing our bit in the film, regardless of how much makes the final cut.”

It’s not the first time the club will feature on a screen however, as last May BBC presenter Mike Bushell headed down to try his hand at bowling.

Irene Taylor, the club’s women’s secretary, emailed the presenter contesting the BBC only shows football, cricket and snooker on television - but never bowls and, to her surprise, he accepted.