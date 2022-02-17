Video Credit: Essex Police
POLICE seized drugs and cash during a raid on a property in Clacton.
Essex Police, including the Tendring Community Policing Team, executed a warrant at an address in the town on Wednesday, February 16.
The force said cannabis and money was found at the scene.
Two people were arrested during the afternoon raid.
A spokesman said: "The Community Policing Team conducted another drugs warrant in Clacton.
"A substantial amount of cannabis and money was found and two people arrested.
"If you have any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.
"You can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm."
Alternatively, anyone with information can call Essex Police on 101.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.
