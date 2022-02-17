ESSEX Police conducted a drugs raid in Clacton on February 16 where a substantial amount of cannabis and money was found and two people were arrested.
The police have asked for any information about drugs supply in Tendring community to be reported.
You can submit a report online via essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm, alternatively you can call 101.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestopper anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.
To view the video of the raid click here.
