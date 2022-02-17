CONCERNED councillors claim sports centres in Dovercourt and Brightlingsea will be “effectively closed” to the public unless funding is put in place.

Fitness fanatics and councillors were left shocked in December after it was revealed Tendring Council’s agreement to run Harwich Sports Centre and Brightlingsea Sports Centre would not be renewed.

The council managed community use arrangements at the sites, based at Harwich and Dovercourt High School and the Colne School, costing the authority £147,000 each year.

The council agreed to let the agreements expire, but decided to provide transitional support for up to three months.

The Sigma Trust, which runs the schools, said it is committed to making the facilities available for the community.

Earlier closing - Brightlingsea Sports Centre

But Brightlingsea councillor Mick Barry put forward an amendment to the council's budget on Tuesday night calling for cash to be set aside to enable the transitional period to be extended for a further year.

"Withdrawal of funding by this council signifies closure by another name," he said.

"The facility is not going to be open at the accessible times it is now.

"Already the long-established basketball team in Brightlingsea are in danger of losing their capacity to fulfil league fixtures because the centre is closing at 8.30pm - and that's with Sigma Trust providing the staffing.

"It's only open during the week until 8.30pm and after March 31, there are no arrangements for weekend access or in the school holidays, so effectively it will be closed unless the Sigma Trust can come up with funding.

"The council owes it to all of our residents to keep those facilities going for at last another 12 months with a view to a long-term rescue plan."

Changes - Harwich Sports Centre

Council leader Neil Stock said the authority has not decided to close any sports facilities.

“We have taken a decision not to renew the contract, the lease that we had with the Sigma Trust,” he said.

“We have kept the money in the budget - we haven’t taken it out.

“I do not want to see those facilities closed, but they are not our facilities - that is the key thing.

“I’ll do everything I can to make sure these centres do not close.

“And if we have to use some of that resource in the budget to ensure that happens, I’m more than happy to make that commitment.”

Mr Barry’s amendment was lost by 23 votes to 20, but Mr Stock said the proposal would be discussed as part of the council’s new corporate investment plan.