Tendring is preparing for the arrival of Storm Eunice.

An amber weather warning has been issued for Essex and much of the south of England for Friday.

Storm Eunice is expected to bring winds of up to 90mph across the UK when it hits.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: "Storm Eunice is expected to track eastwards from early on Friday, bringing the most significant winds to the central and southern areas of the UK, with some gusts possible in excess of 95mph in exposed coastal areas.”

Here is what to expect for Friday with an hour by hour forecast for Clacton and Harwich:

6am: In Clacton and Harwich wind gusts of up to 39mph are expected with a 60 per cent chance of rain

In Clacton and Harwich wind gusts of up to 39mph are expected with a 60 per cent chance of rain 7am: Wind gust speeds will increase to 43mph in Harwich and 44mph in Clacton with a 90 per cent chance of rain

Wind gust speeds will increase to 43mph in Harwich and 44mph in Clacton with a 90 per cent chance of rain 8am: By this time wind speeds are expected to reach 47mph in both locations. There remains a 90 per cent chance of rain

By this time wind speeds are expected to reach 47mph in both locations. There remains a 90 per cent chance of rain 9am: An hour later in Harwich wind gusts will be slightly lower at 46mph and in Clacton 45mph. The chance of rain reduces to 30 per cent

An hour later in Harwich wind gusts will be slightly lower at 46mph and in Clacton 45mph. The chance of rain reduces to 30 per cent 10am: By 10am wind speeds will have reached 52mph in Harwich and 54mph in Clacton. The chance of rain is just 10 per cent

By 10am wind speeds will have reached 52mph in Harwich and 54mph in Clacton. The chance of rain is just 10 per cent 11am: Wind gusts of 61mph are predicted.

Wind gusts of 61mph are predicted. 12pm: Wind speeds of 68mph are expected in Harwich and 70mph in Clacton

Wind speeds of 68mph are expected in Harwich and 70mph in Clacton 1pm: 68mph winds are predicted for Harwich and 67mph speeds in Clacton

68mph winds are predicted for Harwich and 67mph speeds in Clacton 2pm: By 2pm the wind gusts will be slightly lower at around 64mph in Harwich and 60mph in Clacton

By 2pm the wind gusts will be slightly lower at around 64mph in Harwich and 60mph in Clacton 3pm: At 3pm the expected wind speed is 64mph in Harwich and 59mph in Clacton

At 3pm the expected wind speed is 64mph in Harwich and 59mph in Clacton 4pm: The wind speed continues to fall to about 60mph in Harwich and 54mph in Clacton

The wind speed continues to fall to about 60mph in Harwich and 54mph in Clacton 5pm: At 5pm it is expected the wind speed will be 55mph in Harwich and 50mph in Clacton

At 5pm it is expected the wind speed will be 55mph in Harwich and 50mph in Clacton 6pm: By 6pm is will have fallen further to 47mph in both locations

In the evening wind speeds will continue be between 49mph to 39mph.

The forecast says: “Heavy rain soon clearing, then winds quickly increasing, and becoming very strong and potentially disruptive due to Storm Eunice. Outbreaks of rain arrive through the afternoon, as temperatures fall. Maximum temperature 11 °C.”

The Environment Agency has warned of the risk of flooding to coastal areas in southern England on Friday.

Flood duty manager Katharine Smith said: “Strong winds could bring coastal flooding to parts of the west, south-west and south coast of England, as well as the tidal River Severn, through the early hours of Friday morning and into the early afternoon.

“This is due to Storm Eunice resulting in high waves and potential storm surge coinciding with the start of a period of spring tides.”