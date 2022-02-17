A COUNCIL leader claims a “fiercely ambitious” budget will help to deliver key projects in Tendring while keeping a council tax rise to less than inflation.
Tendring Council approved the authority’s budget for the coming financial year on Tuesday night.
It will see a £5 rise in its share of council tax bills – meaning the average Band D home will pay £182.64 a year to the authority.
But many will receive a rebate due to national government’s announcement of support to tackle the rising cost of energy bills.
Council leader Neil Stock said it would deliver important projects already underway , including the workspace and covered market development in Jaywick, redevelopment of the Starlings site in Dovercourt, and replacement of the cremators at Weeley Crematorium.
A Corporate Investment Plan will be set-up to oversee new schemes put forward, including a small grants scheme with each councillor given funding to spend in their local areas with an additional £1,000 per councillor to fund Platinum Jubilee events and activities.
Mr Stock said: “The necessary £5 increase to council tax built into the long-term forecast is lower than the rate of inflation, and in real terms the lowest increase for many, many years.”
