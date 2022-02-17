FROM this week, Essex Council are inviting selected households across Essex to take part in its residents’ survey.
Invitation letters are being sent by post to 25,000 randomly selected households to complete the survey.
The letters all contain a unique code and a link to an online survey, alongside the option to request a paper copy of the questionnaire.
The Residents’ Survey takes place every few years and helps Essex Council understand more about residents’ views on their local area and a range of issues affecting themselves, their families and their communities.
This year’s survey is conducted on Essex Council’s behalf by Opinion Research Services, an independent social research agency.
Opinion Research Services are a Market Research Society (MRS) company partner and are required to adhere to the MRS code of conduct.
The survey is open to residents aged 18 and over in invited households, it aims to form a representative picture of all people in Essex, therefore residents across all age groups and backgrounds are encouraged to take part.
For more information on the residents’ survey visit https://bit.ly/3oUTixL.
