Drivers are facing delays on the Dartford Crossing after high winds cut the speed limit.
Lane closures have also added to the ongoing disruption during the morning rush hour.
The speed limit of 30mph is in place on the bridge on the M25 from Thurrock to Dartford.
Traffic centres say the congestion is heaving over the bridge due to the high winds and stormy weather.
It comes after weather experts warned Essex will be hit by Storm Eunice tomorrow, with an amber weather warning from the Met Office being in place.
The county had already been issued with a yellow weather warning for the storm on Friday, but now it has been upgraded.
It may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds that may reach up to speeds of 80 or 90mph.
Currently, the amber warning is in place from 3am on Friday to 9pm on the same day.
