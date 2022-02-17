TWO creative business owners will be joining forces to create a combined ceramics centre under one roof.

Former teacher Lucy Weaver opened her pottery painting studio Pink Parrot Pottery in July 2020 having signed the lease just two weeks before the nation went into lockdown.

She was forced to close her doors again in October 2020 but then reopened in summer 2021 and since then has focused on building links with other creative businesses in the area.

Lucy said: “I really want people to see our space as a hub of creativity where people can come and learn new skills.”

Teacher - Julian demonstrating some pottery work

As well as offering weekly pottery painting the studio has also hosted sewing, drawing, painting and clay-making sessions with further workshops coming up in needle-felting and glass fusion.

One of the businesses Lucy has been working closely with is Made by You pottery run by Clacton-based potter, Julian Gallehawk.

She added: “Over the past year Julian has taken his pottery wheels to my studio to run a range of one-off clay-making workshops.”

It was only natural when space became available in an adjoining room, Lucy offered Julian first refusal.

The combination of the two sides of ceramics complement each other and both owners hope sharing the space will be mutually beneficial.

Workplace - Lucy’s fantastic Pink Parrot Pottery studio

Lucy said: “During the past two years of Covid-related disruption, we were able to offer a creative past-time to people during lockdown through delivery of at-home craft kits.

“Arts and crafts have always been recognised as valuable assets to the improvement of mental health and during this period of Covid-recovery, scientists are urging people to find more time for themselves through creative outlets and activities.”

Both studios will be situated on the former Carpenter’s Farm shop site in Great Bentley next to the Barn Café and Carpenter’s Farm holiday lets.

Made by You studio is set to open on the first weekend in April.

Pink Parrot Pottery is open every Friday and Saturday at present with additional opening likely during the year.