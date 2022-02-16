House prices increased by 3.3% – more than the average for the East of England – in Tendring in December, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 12.8% annual growth.

The average Tendring house price in December was £260,703, Land Registry figures show – a 3.3% increase on November.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the East of England, where prices increased 0.4%, and Tendring outperformed the 0.8% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Tendring rose by £29,000 – putting the area 18th among the East of England’s 45 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in South Norfolk, where property prices increased on average by 21.1%, to £337,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Watford lost 0.6% of their value, giving an average price of £358,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Tendring in December – they increased 3.9%, to £363,591 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 15.2%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 3.1% monthly; up 12.7% annually; £249,451 average

Terraced: up 3.2% monthly; up 10.9% annually; £200,627 average

Flats: up 2.1% monthly; up 6.8% annually; £137,328 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Tendring spent an average of £218,000 on their property – £24,000 more than a year ago, and £48,000 more than in December 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £286,000 on average in December – 31.5% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Tendring compare?

Buyers paid 23.2% less than the average price in the East of England (£340,000) in December for a property in Tendring. Across the East of England, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £275,000.

The most expensive properties in the East of England were in St Albans – £577,000 on average, and 2.2 times as much as more than in Tendring. St Albans properties cost 2.9 times as much as homes in Great Yarmouth (£202,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.