COVID cases and hospitalisations in north Essex have dropped significantly, as a health boss says case rates are falling in all areas and across all age groups.

The number of coronavirus cases dropped by more than a third across Colchester and Tendring in the week up to Tuesday.

A total of 1,265 people in Colchester had tested positive for Covid between February 9 and 15, a decrease of 27.6 per cent compared to the previous week.

Tendring saw cases drop by 46 per cent as 619 people tested positive.

Dr Maggie Pacini, acting director of public health at Essex County Council, said: “Thanks to the continued efforts of residents across the county in helping to control the spread of Covid, case rates are falling in all areas and age groups across Essex at the moment.

“Importantly, hospitalisations and deaths from Covid are also falling.

“We must recognise the incredible work of all our key workers in helping to achieve this.”

There were two deaths in Colchester in the week up to Tuesday, half the number of the previous week.

In Tendring, deaths have more than halved with just one recorded in the past seven days, a drop of 66.7 per cent.

A total of 92 people went into East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) hospitals with Covid between January 31 and February 6, the latest available figures.

This is a drop of 14 per cent compared to the previous week.

However, residents are still urged to remain vigilant.

“Whilst there is much cause for optimism at the moment, we must remain on guard,” Dr Pacini added.

“We are all learning how to live with Covid and will need to be ready to respond to any potential surge in cases or in the event of the emergence of a new variant of the virus.

“The most important thing you can do to protect yourself against Covid is get vaccinated and ensure you have had your booster dose.

“Vaccines are our most vital defence against Covid and will be increasingly important as other controls are relaxed.”