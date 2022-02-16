A MAN has been fined after stealing three bottles of whiskey from a supermarket in Clacton.

Brian Jeffrey, 59, of Croft Road, Clacton, admitted a charge of theft when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on February 10.

The court heard he stole three bottle of Jack Daniels, valued at £78, from a Morrisons supermarket in the town on January 19.

He was fined £40, ordered to pay £105 costs and must also pay a £34 surcharge to find victim services.