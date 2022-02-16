COMMUNITY heroes from across the Tendring were recognised at a ceremony for the Pride of Tendring awards.
Award winners came from a wide range of organisations and charities received their accolades in front of more than 200 people at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on February 11.
The event was organised by Tendring District Council (TDC) to highlight some of those who do so much in the community.
Jeff Bray, chairman of Tendring Council said the 19 recipients do good deeds without expecting rewards.
He said: “They are thoroughly deserving of the accolades, and it is a small thank you for everything they do for our society.
“This unique event, now celebrating its 10th anniversary, has during those 10 years, recognised a substantial number of individuals and groups for the work they so unselfishly do. What a privilege it was to meet some of the people who do so much to make our district the great place that it is.
"Each and every one of them has made a real difference and they represent a wide variety of groups and organisations from our district.”
This year’s awards were supported by the East of England Co-op and Princes theatre.
The master of ceremonies for the evening was Essex councillor Alan Goggin.
For the full list of winners visit https://bit.ly/34Jesru.
