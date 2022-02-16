CLACTON MP Giles Watling has welcomed a new code of parking standards in a bid to clamp down on parking firms.

Mr Watling called for changes to the law after hundreds of shoppers were left outraged after receiving fines of up to £60 for staying at a car park in Great Clacton.

It was claimed 400 people received fines due to “misleading” signs, which advertised free parking for three hours.

But small print instructed people to type in their car registration to be eligible.

Mr Watling said “At one stage, I was swamped with complaints from people who had been the victim of sharp and unfair practises from some of these fixed penalty notice agencies.

“A number of car parks in Clacton saw people given fines on some terribly murky grounds.

“I supported the bill which has led to this new code, and I am thrilled we are now clamping down on some of these.

“I would like to thank all the people who spoke to me about these issues, as well as the brilliant team at Tendring Council who assisted our campaign”.

Former Tendring councillor Richard Everett took up the fight on behalf of more than 50 motorists and most of the appeals returned from independent appeals service were successful without the parking firm defending the cases.

Mr Watling was one of a number of MPs to campaign for the Parking Bill to introduce a code of practise for the operation and management of private parking facilities.

The Government’s Parking Code of Practice will see parking fines cut by up to 50 per cent in the majority of cases.

The proposals include a maximum cap for parking fines, a ten minute grace period before a late fine can be issued, and a requirement for parking firms to clearly display pricing and terms and conditions

Outside of London, charges will be reduced from £100 to £70 or £50, depending on the seriousness of the breach.

Private firms which breach the new code could even be barred from collecting fines from motorists at all.