HOUSEHOLDS across Essex will be able to apply for help with essential living costs through an increase in funding.

Essex Council has committed £700,000 to the essential living fund and in doing so has doubled its size as part of the council’s budget proposals.

The budget was agreed at a meeting on Thursday, February 10.

The essential living fund will help families and individuals in Essex who need emergency support and residents can apply online or by phone if eligible.

The fund will offer support through food and fuel vouchers, high quality pre owned furniture from reputable charities and white goods.

Chris Whitbread, Essex Councillor responsible for finance said: “With the cost of living continuing to rise we are committed to supporting our residents who are feeling the strain.

"Today’s budget puts our communities at the forefront with a £700,000 cash injection into our Essential Living Fund which provides food, fuel, furniture and household essentials for those struggling.

This extra funding will be a lifeline to many, and I hope that it goes some way in relieving some of the worry and stress vulnerable adults and families may be feeling at this time.”

Louise McKinlay, Essex Council deputy leader added: "We know many of our residents are worried about the cost of living, and we are doing all we can to be there for them and support them.

“We recently announced thousands of vulnerable adults in the county would be receiving £200 vouchers for food and fuel from our Household Support Fund and today the Essential Living Fund has doubled in size to £700,000.

“This money will go a long way in making sure households are comfortable and have access to the essential things many of us often take for granted.”

To find out if you are eligible and apply visit https://bit.ly/3LDr0kY.