STAFF at a care home made Valentine’s Day extra special for its loved-up residents.

During the build up to February 14, residents at an Essex care home took part in love-themed activities.

To make the day extra special for two of its married couples, staff organised tables-for-two in the home's dining room and treated them to afternoon tea, a chocolate fondue with marshmallows and strawberries, and a glass of bubbly.

The tables were decorated with flowers and Love Heart sweets, and music was played in the background to encourage dancing.

Married residents Allan and Viv Jones danced together

One of the married couples treated to this was Albert and Elizabeth Findlay, who have been married 71 years.

READ MORE: Bradwell-on-Sea care home spreads Christmas cheer

The couple has two children, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Albert, aged 96, moved into Down Hall Care Home last year.

He has dementia and his wife was finding it difficult to look after him.

However, once he had settled in, Elizabeth missed him so much she moved into the Bradwell-on-Sea home herself.

Elizabeth, 94, said: “We met when we were working in the same printing company in Edinburgh.

Albert and Elizabeth Findlay enjoyed a chocolate fondue

“It’s so lovely to be able to be together at the care home.

“We spend the day together and get to chat all the time. We sit together in the lounge and always have our meals together.

“It benefits Bertie with me being here with him, as we have never been apart in more than 70 years.”

Fellow residents Allan and Vivienne Jones have been married for 49 years and have two children and two grandchildren.

READ MORE: Radio Caroline recruits its youngest ever presenter

Viv, aged 77, lives with dementia and moved into the care home at the end of 2020 as Allan was finding it hard to care for her due to his own health conditions.

The 88-year-old joined Viv at Down Hall in May last year to be close to her.

Allan with his Love Heart sweet for wife Viv

He said: “I wanted to make sure she was being cared for, and it’s nice to be able to just be Viv’s husband and not her carer.

“We met when I left the army and was working opposite where Viv worked.

“I used to see her every day when she used to take the post each afternoon, eventually I plucked up the courage to ask her out and she said yes.”

Louise Simon, activities coordinator at Down Hall, said: “Allan and Viv have their own rooms in separate units as they each have different health requirements.

“But they spend quality time together every day. Viv normally joins Allan for lunch and spends the afternoon with him.

Allan and Viv Jones

Viv and Allan enjoyed their lunch

“Viv has always enjoyed a glass of wine with her lunch, so we buy the mini bottles and Allan pours her a glass while they eat together.

“Having Allan close at hand has reduced Viv’s anxiety and helps with her dementia.”

Karen Johnson, care manager, added: “Our two couples loved the extra attention they received on Valentine’s Day.

READ MORE: Primary school class go extra (100) miles for homeless charity

“Throughout the year we encourage our couples to meet up for mealtimes and to spend one-to-one time together.

“We also encourage them to join in activities together. Visits from other family members are arranged for both of the residents, so they can all spend time together as a family.

“We don't currently have any residents whose spouses don’t live at the home, but when we do, we ensure they are able to keep in regular contact.

“The spouse is given a lot of support as it can be a very emotional time for them, especially if dementia is a factor.”