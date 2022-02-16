BIG-HEARTED volunteers have raised hundreds of pounds to support a life-saving sea charity.
Clacton's Lions Club have donated £300 to the Harwich RNLI crew after launching a successful Christmas collection around their town.
The cheque was presented by club president Alan Mercer and handed out to Peter Bull, who is the Harwich lifeboat operations manager.
Clacton’s Lions Club have chosen to support three lifeboat stations overall in Tendring, including the Clacton RNLI and Walton and Frinton RNLI.
Accompanied by fellow volunteers of Harwich RNLI Gail Mander, Phil Gilbert, Dan Bellingham and Charlie Charles , Mr Bull said:“It was a privilege to meet members of the Lions Club and I would like to thank them for their support of the RNLI, and being able to confirm that the donation made to Harwich will be used locally by the station to enable us to continue helping people around our coastline and waterways."
During the presentation there was another unexpected donation.
The lifeboat crew received another cheque from Harwich band The Spiderz who donated £150 of the profits of their event in January.
All the money raised will be used to ensure the Harwich lifeboats are ready to answer calls from anyone in distress.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.