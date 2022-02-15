Southend's much anticipated Southend LuminoCity festival has launched - bringing new light to the borough and seafront.
The spectacular display being held until Saturday and includes amazing light shows and displays across the seafront and town centre.
The house of cards will be on the seafront near Southend's Pier. The LuminoCity installations come from around the world including New York, Dubai, Lyon, Moscow, Baltimore, Jerusalem, Amsterdam, Romania, Berlin, Denmark, Moscow, Singapore, to name a few.
Installations include Angels of Freedom, House of Cards, Les Luminoeles, light benches, scribble trees, Silvana Light maze and Submergence and more.
February 15, 2022
Southend’s illuminations were started in the 1930s and at one point were judged the third best in the world.
The old illuminations which stopped in 2007, to the disappointment of generations of families who spent their summer evenings amid the glistening seafront lights.
Talks about having the illuminations trail to boost tourism started more than a year ago.
The event has been funded through the Government’s welcome back fund.
