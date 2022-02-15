A man has died following a serious crash on the A120 yesterday afternoon.

It was reported a Volvo V40 was in collision with a blue Transit van in Primrose Lane at the junction with Harwich Road yesterday.

It is belived the accident happened just before 1.47pm.

Emergency services have attended but sadly, the Volvo driver, a man in his 80s, died at the scene.

His family have been informed.

Road closures were in place whilst emergency services attended.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision or who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision.

"Witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact our Serious Collision Unit quoting incident 591 of 14 February.

"You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Alternatively, you can call 101.

"Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."