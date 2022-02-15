ESSEX Council has issued a reminder for creative organisations to apply for the annual round of a fund.
The £1 million arts and cultural fund will offer artists and cultural organisations grants from £2,500 to £30,000 funding projects to support the Essex arts and culture sector.
The fund will support projects which will contribute to Essex Council’s ‘Everyone’s Essex: The Plan for Essex 2021-2025’ scheme within the wider creative sectors.
Kevin Bentley, leader of Essex Council spoke passionately about the scheme.
He said: “I am determined that in Essex we harness that spirit of collective endeavour to build an even better future.
“The task is huge, but we shouldn’t be daunted by its scale. We are Essex, and we will build back better.
“To do that we are setting out twenty commitments that we believe, taken together, will make Essex a stronger county, not just for ourselves, but also for our children and their children.”
Successful grant submissions will be announced at the end of March and the next round of funding for 2023 projects will open again at the end of this year.
Those interested have until Monday, February 28 to apply, for more information visit https://bit.ly/3BmVFhG.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.