ESSEX carers have been encouraged to have their say on a new strategy that supports their careers.
There are more than 150,000 unpaid carers in Essex that play a vital role in supporting people across the county to live independently in their own homes and communities.
To aid carers who are finding their jobs too demanding, Essex Council has launched its proposed Essex Carers All Age Strategy with commitments from 2022 to 2026.
Essex Council has committed to ensuring carers can easily access information and support when they needed, as early into their role as possible.
Additionally, carers professional practice and processes will be developed to improve identification of and support to carers.
Transitions will be made easier as carers move through different phases in their careers or specific life events.
These commitments among others have been produced with carers themselves and the many voluntary and community sector organisations that support them.
Essex Council is now asking carers across Essex to share their views about these commitments by Sunday, March 13.
Feedback received will be used to help shape the final Essex Carers All-Age Strategy, which is due to be launched in April 2022.
To have your say, visit https://bit.ly/3Blo8Vd or email essexcarers@essex.gov.uk.
