ESSEX Council is encouraging residents to have their say on a plan that provides policies for minerals development in the region until 2029.
The Essex Minerals Local Plan was adopted in 2014 and every five years Essex Council is required to review the plan.
The plan includes ways to reduce reliance on primary mineral resources in Essex such as the use of recycled aggregates.
Further contents of the plan are the minerals core strategy, which sets out the long-term direction for minerals development
Proposed amendments to the Essex Minerals Local Plan 2014 were last consulted on between 18 March – 29 April 2021.
Following the previous public consultation, several amendments are proposed to Policy S6 regarding the provision for sand and gravel extraction.
This is the policy which quantifies mineral need and therefore determines the need, if any, for additional sites.
Essex Council is now running two further engagements, the first is on the proposed changes to policy S6 and the second is a call for new extraction sites.
Both mineral engagements will be open until Friday, March 25, to have your say visit https://bit.ly/364Tsf8 for more information.
