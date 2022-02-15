A NATIONAL non-profit foundation that assists young talent in the construction industry hopes to bring their work closer to home.
Saint Ambassador was founded by a group of Clacton residents with experience in the construction industry.
Its focus is to help young professionals who have left school without a direct pathway to work
The foundation’s structure involves volunteers called ‘saints’ that mentor young people who sign up for assistance.
Michael O’Rourke, 21, of St Osyth Road has been involved with construction his whole life as his father owned a construction firm.
He said: “A lot of my friends have come out of school and have no guidance.
“We have connections in the industry and hope to provide the mentorship that seems to disappear once you leave school.”
At 21, Michael is one of the youngest CEOs to run a foundation.
He added: “Age bias was a fear of mine, I thought people would question my decisions but I’ve talked to a lot of big people in the industry and It’s never happened.
“There’s a chance that my age helps as I can connect with the talent more.”
To become or get in touch with an ambassador, visit: https://bit.ly/3gMi1zS.
