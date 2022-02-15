TOURISM bosses believe excellent water quality is helping to attract beachgoers to north Essex’s glorious coastline.

The Environment Agency has released the results of its 2021 tests at bathing water sites across England, with many of Essex’s beaches getting the top rating.

Beaches in Dovercourt, Brightlingsea, Holland-on-Sea and bathing areas located east of Clacton Pier have again been awarded with a rating of excellent.

Elsewhere in the district, Walton, Frinton, Jaywick and Clacton’s Martello Beach all continued to perform well and were again rated as good for another year.

Brightlingsea and West Mersea were also listed as good.

The Environment Agency closely monitors beaches and inland waters which are designated bathing waters to check standards are being maintained, with waters can be classified as excellent, good, sufficient or poor.

The troublesome Groyne 41 area in Clacton, however, which has had problems with water quality for several years, had been rated as poor for numerous years.

As a result, the small section of beach was no longer designated as a bathing beach in 2019.

Out of 417 bathing waters in England, just one per cent did not meet the minimum standard and were classified as poor.

Alex Porter, Tendring Council cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the high water quality was one of the factors in making the Essex Sunshine Coast such a desirable place to visit.

“The excellent water quality combined with our Blue Flag and Seaside Award beaches, top facilities and attractions, and good weather all make this a top place to visit – bringing joy to tourists and locals alike,” he said.

“We will continue to work hard to maintain this quality and protect our coastline, which is one of our most important assets.”