A COVID survivor who was treated in the intensive care unit is working to thank the nurses who helped to save his life.

Paul Godfrey, 33,was first diagnosed with Covid before the first lockdown in 2020.

As his condition dramatically worsened, he ended up being admitted to the Colchester Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Now two years on, he is still suffering from the effects of long Covid, including problems walking and breathing.

However, he has raised thousands of pounds to make life a little better in the intensive care unit.

Paul, from Frinton, said: “I had all the basic symptoms, such as the dry coughing, loss of taste and smell, headaches, my breathing was shocking.

“When I went to the hospital, the doctors found out that I had pneumonia for the third time. I had it twice when I was a child, this resulted in a collapsed lung.

“The staff were incredible, I was in a private room with a nurse 24/7 and if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here today, that’s why I wanted to raise money because they saved my life.”

Paul's fundraising has helped the ICU buy new furniture for its staff room

Paul started a fundraiser on GoFundMe and raised £2,000 through donations from the community and companies providing care packages.

One such brand was Innocent Drinks, which donated enough drinks for the whole hospital staff.

The money raised has helped the Colchester ICU ward redecorate its family room, counselling room and buy new sofas.

Paul added: “I’m still in contact with the ward nurses who treated me and I just want to thank them.

“I have long Covid, so I’ve seen my doctor a few times too.

“I’m just grateful to everyone involved. It isn’t just my donations that went towards redecorations, the whole community helped out.”

Paul is still suffering from the effects of long Covid and is set to visit a special clinic later this month.

He said: “Long Covid has been life changing for me. I’ve had problems with my walking, my breathing, I’m constantly tired and I can’t pick up heavy objects.

“However, the doctors have been great and I consider myself lucky, others are in wheelchairs and such.”