The A120 is closed between Horsley Cross and Ramsey following a serious crash.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are reported to be at the scene.

National Highways has said the road is expected to be closed for much of the afternoon.

On its website it said: "The A120 in Essex is closed in both directions between the B1035 near Horsley Cross and the B1352 near Ramsey due to a serious collision.

"The road has been closed in both directions due to a multiple vehicle collision which occurred at approximately 1.48pm this afternoon.

"Essex Police currently lead the response to this incident and due to the severity will be conducting collision investigations.

"The road is expected to remain closed throughout the afternoon."

It has put a diversion in place.

The routes are as follows:

Eastbound

At Horsley Cross roundabout take the first exit and continue on the B1035 through Horsleycross Street to the junction with the B1352.

Turn right onto the B1352 and continue through Mistley, Bradfield, Wrabness and Ramsey to rejoin the A120 at Ramsey Roundabout.

Westbound

At Ramsey Roundabout take the third exit onto the B1352 and continue through Wrabness, Bradfield and Mistley.

After Mistley turn left onto the B1352 to Lawford.

After ½ mile turn left onto the B1035 and continue through Horsley Cross Street to rejoin the A120 at Horsley Cross roundabout.