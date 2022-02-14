HEALTH Secretary Sajid Javid has visited a new £22million diagnostics centre being built at Clacton Hospital to help tackle the Covid-19 waiting list backlog.

The facility will be one of 100 new community diagnostic centres aimed at providing an extra eight million scans, checks and operations in the next three years.

It aimed at cutting the waiting list backlog created by Covid-19 and to divert patients away from hospitals, allowing them to treat urgent patients.

Mr Javid visited Clacton as part of a week-long national tour focusing on Covid-19 recovery, social care reform, integration and reducing health inequalities.

Construction - the new £22m facility is being built at Clacton Hospital. Picture: Pagepix

He said: “It will people living in Clacton can be seen here for vital checks with MRI, x-rays and CTC scans and don’t have to travel to Colchester.

“They can be seen locally and much more quickly.

“It will be open seven days a week, 12 hours a day, and there will be 100,000s of scans – and that’s exactly the kind of investment I want to see in local health care.

“I’m incredibly impressed by what I’ve seen. It’s on time, it’s on budget and it’s going to be transformational for local people."

The Gazette questioned Mr Javid whether Covid messaging from the Government had created a greater waiting-list problem by scaring patients into unduly staying away.

Last month, the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust revealed more than 63,000 patients are on a waiting list.

“I have set out a plan for tackling the Covid backlog,” said Mr Javid.

“It involves billions of pounds of investment in everything from diagnostic centres, surgical hubs, hospitals and work forces – and I want people to know the NHS is there for them and it’s open.

“I think people do understand why, during the height of the pandemic, the NHS focused on Covid patients and that meant other, more regular care, was more challenging.

“But now that we are passed the worst of Covid."

“We are one of the most open countries in Europe and now is the time for people to come back to the NHS.”

Tour - Mr Javid visited Clacton Hospital as part of a week-long national tour focusing on Covid-19 recovery. Picture: Pagepix

Mobile scanning units are already in operation as part of the new centre, which is due to be completed in March, while construction takes place.

The trust previously said the diagnostic services will include X-rays and ultrasound scans, blood tests, physiological measurements, pathology, and an endoscopy service.

It is hoped the hub will lead to earlier diagnoses for patients through easier, faster, and more direct access to a full range of diagnostic tests needed to understand patients’ symptoms including breathlessness, cancer and ophthalmology.