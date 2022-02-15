AN inspiring gym-goer who refuses to be held back by a debilitating disorder is preparing to tackle a coastline challenge in aid of charity.

Kieran Millington, 17, from Brightlingsea, was born prematurely at 31-weeks before doctors and specialists soon discovered a bleed on his brain.

Weighing just 3lbs 14oz, the then little fighter spent four-weeks being cared for in Colchester Hospital’s Special Care Bay Unit before being released on Easter Sunday.

Just over a year later, after Kieran’s parents started to grow concerned by his lack of physical development, he was diagnosed with spastic diplegia cerebral palsy.

The neurological condition affects muscle control and coordination, meaning Kieran’s ability to use his arms and legs is debilitated – but Kieran never lets it stop him.

“I can walk short distances, such as to the gym or to the shop, but for longer distances I now use my chair, to prevent blisters and knee and hip pain,” he said.

“I have ambitions to be in the best possible shape I can be in order to help motivate other people and change the perception people have of those with disabilities.

“Everyone is capable of anything they set their mind to if they are willing to work hard and receive equal opportunities.”

Kieran is now looking ahead to August 20 when he will travel from Jaywick's Martello Beach Holiday Park to Walton Pier and back again in his wheelchair.

The challenge is in aid of WipeAwayThoseTears which supports children with disabilities and previously gifted Kieran’s parents funding for a running bike.

Just shy of two years ago he raised £732 for the organisation after tackling a similar challenge, but this time he has doubled the distance to 20-miles.

Kieran added: “I feel now is the perfect time to raise some money given how stingy the Government is being, the pandemic and the rising cost of everyday living.

“Some families may not have the funds to support their child who requires special equipment or care, which reduces their quality of life.

“I have no doubt WipeAwayThoseTears will use the money in the most productive way possible and continue to support young children with disabilities.”

To help Kieran raise £1,000 visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kieran-millington2.