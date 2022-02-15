A MAN has admitted to carrying out a slash attack with a belt which left a father-of-two scarred for life.

Zachary Jagger, 26, launched a vicious attack on Paul Filtness at Bentley’s Bar, in Clacton, back in February 2019.

Speaking to the Gazette at the time, Mr Filtness said he had been attacked from behind after leaving the toilets in an unprovoked assault.

He said: “I might go out and have a good time, but I have no desire to get in a fight.

“We went into the toilet, there were two men standing in there.

“One turned around and said ‘What did you say mate?’ “My friend said ‘I’m washing my hands and walking out that door.’ “We headed out the door and as we came out [my friend] was in front of me.

“I felt someone barge past me and felt a scratch down the side of my face.”

After the attack, which took place at around 1am on Sunday, February 10, 2019, police confirmed the then Mr Filtness had been slashed in the face with a belt.

He was taken to Broomfield Hospital, in Chelmsford, where he received 32 external stitches.

He was told he will be scarred for life and in the days following the assault “kept having moments where he broke down”.

“I had to tell my children what happened,” he added.

Victim - Paul Filtness

Jagger, of Alton Park Road, Clacton, was arrested and charged with wounding with intent, a charge he admitted at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday.

He also admitted four charges in relation to a separate incident on November 14 last year.

He entered guilty pleas to charges of affray, dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He also admitted perverting the course of justice by arranging the disposal of the Vauxhall Astra involved in the incident of dangerous driving.

Judge Charles Gratwicke said: “Quite clearly in relation to the matters this defendant has pleaded guilty to, the court must consider the issue of dangerousness and therefore I’m going to order a report in relation to that.”

Jagger was remanded in custody until a sentencing hearing which will take place after March 14 at the same court.

