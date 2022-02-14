A BUSY main road has been shut down in both directions after a nasty car crash and is expected to remain closed for most of the afternoon.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are reported to have rushed to a major incident between Wix and Ramsey which occurred on the A120’s Tinker Street.

The Gazette understands traffic has come to a standstill from Harwich Road to The Maltings after the area was closed down by officers at roughly 3pm.

According to AA travel news, the road is likely to remain closed for the remainder of the afternoon.

David Russell, who has lived not far from the serious smash site for 14 years says the road has long been an accident waiting to happen.

He said: “I saw firefighters and an ambulance fly past my home at speed and I was told the air ambulance took off.

“This is such a bad road and it needs to be a dual-carriageway and I wonder how many more people will need to be hurt or die before something is done.

“People are always overtaking and speeding on that road, some people are just too impatient, and it has always been this bad.”

The latest incident comes just two months after a Ramsey woman in her 40s died on the A120 near Harwich following a crash.