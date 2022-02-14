A SCHOOL has warned parents and carers about the potential risks of not monitoring the online activity of children this half term.
Harwich and Dovercourt High School has received reports regarding abusive social media pages.
The school has said all reported cases have been followed up with the relevant social media platform.
A spokesperson for Essex police said: “In an attempt to minimise Anti-Social Behaviour during half term the police will be taking a proactive stance by increasing presence and responding to reports of this type of behaviour by engaging with young people and taking positive action where possible.”
During half-term if you have any urgent concerns regarding the safety or wellbeing of a child please call the Essex Safeguarding Child Board on 03456037627 or Essex Police via 999 in an emergency or 101 for non emergencies or via texting 18000.
As part of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, free resources were made available to support families here https://bit.ly/3HNLipu.
Parents have also been encouraged to report any concerns regarding online activity directly to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter via https://bit.ly/3sDur2u.
