A PAIR of brothers are bringing decades worth of experience and talent as they host two shows in the coming weeks.
Terry and Mick Page celebrated 40 years of singing and playing together in 2021 and are coming to Clacton Golf Club on Saturday, February 19.
The Suffolk duo will recreate the hit songs of Phil and Don Everly as The Ultimate Everlys, as well as covers of other hit songs by performing as Tricks of the Trade.
Attendees can enjoy top quality sound system with a fully programmed lighting show, necessary PAT testing ang Public Liability insurance is also included.
For more information and to book your tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3sXMLUf or call
07712 676864.
