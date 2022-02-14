A NEWSAGENTS will be closed to customers over the next few weeks as workers carry out a modernising refurbishment.
Premier Nash's Convenience & Murco Service Station, in Golf Green Road, Clacton, will be shut until March 11.
Renovation works are currently taking place to “improve the shopping experience” for customers.
A spokesman for the popular store said: “We are sorry for any inconvenience this will cause but we cannot wait to welcome you back when we reopen.”
