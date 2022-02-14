A WELL-KNOWN bakery chain famed for its tasty sausage rolls and succulent steak bakes is looking to open a new store in a town.

Greggs, which specialises in hot and cold savoury products and sweet treats, is exploring the possibility of launching in Harwich.

Adverts for jobs at a proposed new Harwich Greggs have also already appeared online

A spokesman said: “Greggs can confirm it is looking to open a site in Harwich in the near future. We will share further details when we have them.”