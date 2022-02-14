FREE weekend workshops will offer the chance to learn how to create podcasts, interview, and even get your voice heard on local radio.
The Saturday workshops, run by Colne Radio, will teach presentation techniques, work a podcasting desk and make jingles.
Participants will record interviews and could take part in producing a radio programme to be broadcast on Colne Radio 106.6FM.
Workshops will be held from 10am to 3pm at Signpost in Jaywick, starting on February 12.
Heather Purdey from Colne Radio said: “The workshops are for anyone in the Tendring area who’s interested in radio or podcasts and would like to learn some basic skills and make new friends.”
Colne Radio is running the workshops as part of the Seeds4Growth project, which is funded by the UK Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund.
Seeds4Growth is led by Abberton Rural Training and delivered in partnership with Paragon Skills, Colbea, Colne Radio and Community Voluntary Services Tendring.
The project, which is managed by Essex County Council, secured £500,000 with the aim of working with local employers and engaging with Tendring residents to offer them opportunities to explore employment, self-employment and training.
Tendring residents can book a spot on the course by calling 01255 615914 or emailing heather@colneradio.net.
