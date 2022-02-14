A SHOWSTOPPING singing duo will perform a huge show which will see fans from across the region flock to Colchester this summer.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will take to the stage in Castle Park on July 3 for a pitch-perfect performance of their biggest hits.

The entertainment sensations, whose debut album Together became the UK’s best-selling album of 2016, have sold more than 1.5 million records.

They have also received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out headline area tours, and presented three television specials on ITV.

During their Colchester show Michael and Alfie will perform music from their successful albums Together Again and Back Together.

Sue Lissimore, Colchester councillor responsible for commercial services, said the performance was a huge acquisition for the town.

She added: “It’s fantastic news the nation’s favourite musical duo will be performing in the wonderful Castle Park this summer.

“We’re sure audiences will flock to hear the much-loved singing sensations belting out everyone’s favourite numbers from Broadway showstoppers to pop songs.

“It’s an event music-lovers just won’t want to miss.”

The promoters of the event are equally as excited with the singing sensations' forthcoming gig.

They said: “We are so looking forward to Ball and Boe joining our spectacular weekend of music in Colchester, for a sundown of classic hits.

"The last couple of years has been so challenging and it will be amazing to see everyone Together Again."

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday from 9am and can be purchased by visiting colchester-events.co.uk/ballandboe.

Guests signed up to Colchester Events’ newsletter by 4pm Wednesday can access a pre-sale on Thursday.