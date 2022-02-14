AN Essex drag queen has left a reality show contest.
Cheryl Hole was taking part in BBC Three’s show RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World.
World famous drag queen RuPaul is taking Drag Race UK to the next level. Nine international world-renowned Drag Race queens took to the world stage to battle it out for the crown in a brand-new series: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World.
This week the Essex star was voted off following an outfit design challenge.
On Twitter she said: “Trying not to cry happy tears every five minutes because you’re all so kind and I’m one very happy diva today! Thank You.”
The new series is airing on British screens exclusively on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, with new episodes release weekly on Tuesdays.
