Here the Echo gives you a first look around Essex newest zoo - and families are so impressed.

Call of the Wild Zoo is now open in Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers. There's much to see with lots and lots of animals and encounters too.

The animals and exhibits include Ring Tail Lemurs, Servals, Common marmosets, Blue and Gold Macaws, Meerkats, African Crested Porcupines and more. There's so much to offer including animal experiences for the visitors and wildlife fans. On offer are meerkat, lemur, bird of prey and keeper for the day experiences

Ryan Shorter, owner said it's so good to see people back in the park and open the gates as a new attraction.

He said: "It's incredible to see the park open again and definitely what we want to be seeing and perfect for the public to be back enjoying it.

"We want to preserve conservation and educate people about these amazing animals. Reaction has been really positive so far and people are keen to see it back for the community.

"People are really enjoying it and it can only get better. It's been lots of work and crazy hours but it's a real family affair and we've built it all and roped everyone in.

"What you can see we've done and built it all ourselves and I know families say it's such a great experience for all. It's been hard work and we ache lots but when we took it over it had been empty for a few years."

Call of the Wild Zoo has replaced the very popular Tropical Wings in Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers.

It opened yesterday morning for the first time and families can't stop posting online about their visits and today the Echo visitors to see what's on offer.

Bosses at the family run zoo say: "Our aim is to inspire future generations to protect and conserve the planet"

"We share this planet with some extraordinary species and ecosystems that we must work together to protect. In doing so we must create an awareness and appreciation to facilitate support for conservation, that is currently under threat."