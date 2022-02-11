NOMINATIONS have opened for the sixth Tendring Youth Awards, taking place in 2022.

The awards celebrate achievements by inspiring young people who live, study or work in Tendring, across a wide range of categories, as well as adults who support them.

After two years of disruption due to Covid-19 the organising committee hopes to return to a July gala awards ceremony, and nominations are open now to give people plenty of time to put forward youngsters.

Harwich Haven Authority is back as headline sponsors of the awards for a third year, with the Tendring Youth Awards also supported by Tendring Council and Essex County Council.

Other sponsors so far include the Princes Theatre and Nova Training.

Groups of young people, such as youth organisations, can also be nominated, while the various categories recognise academic achievement, inspirational caring, work in the community and efforts to help the environment, among others.

A panel of judges assess the nominations after the deadline of April 24 and compile a shortlist of finalists, who will be invited to a glitzy presentation evening at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on July 5.

Karen O’Connor, chairman of the Tendring Youth Awards, said that even six years in she was touched each year by the stories of young people put forward.

“Each and every year there are so many inspirational achievements by young people in Tendring,” she said.

“So many young people are doing so many amazing things – as well as adults who support them – and these awards aim to celebrate those people; as well as youth in general.

“But, as always, we can only do that with your help – the judges can only assess people who are nominated.

"So please think about young people you know or work with, and put them forward – there’s no limit to the number of nominations you can make.”

To nominate someone for a Tendring Youth Award, complete an online nomination form at tendringdc.gov.uk/tendring-youth-awards or request a form and submit it via thetendringyouthawards@gmail.com – alternatively you can fill it out and return it by post to Tendring Youth Awards (Nominations), Town Hall, Clacton, CO15 1SE.