A SALON owner has expressed her gratitude to people who helped dry out her salon after it was flooded.

Tina Johnson, 53, owns the Hidden Beauty salon in Walton which provides services including manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials, massages and nail work.

But the business was hit when a burst pipe in the washing machine from the flat above left water pouring through the ceiling.

Tina said: “I was just going to bed and an old friend of mine, Charles Timbs, called me at about 10.15pm to say he couldn’t see in the salon.

“He said all the windows were steamed up and he could hear the torrential pouring of water, not a trickle but absolutely pouring.

“When he phoned I thought he was going to say I was broken into. I got there as fast as possible to assess the situation. Luckily I only live around the corner.

“When I opened the door it looked like a swimming pool, water was even pouring out of the light fittings.”

Soaked - The Hidden Beauty desk was drenched after the flooding

Charles had the number for the woman who lived in the flat and arranged to pick her up as she was working a night shift as a carer.

They managed to turn the water off at the mains but this was only the start of the recovery process.

Tina added: “Initially I thought I was going to be closed for a couple of months. I thought the electrics and floor would need replacing as well as my furniture.

“On the night we had to turn all the power off as water was coming through the lights, I couldn’t sleep thinking about my damaged furniture.

“I got there the following morning and most of the water had seeped through the floor. I mopped up the rest with Charles and his partner Lewis Keaney, using radiators and a commercial dehumidifier.”

Whilst Charles and Lewis helped pick up the tenant, Amy Rollings and Rhys Malyon helped with the electricity.

However, thanks to help from friends, Hidden Beauty is open again and luckily the salon was only shut for four days.

Tina said she was grateful for donations from Shirley Woodman, the Walton Bath House and everyone who has supported her.

She added: “It’s very humbling when you read the messages to see how people genuinely care, it was just heart melting under the circumstances.”